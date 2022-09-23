LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newburg Middle School is helping students and families beyond the classroom.
The Newburg Closet was donated last year and is run by the school's Youth Service Center. The closet offers food, clothing and school supplies to students and families in need.
"We use this as a way to take out any barriers that can keep the kids from learning and also level the playing field," said Justin Lincey, coordinator of the Youth Service Center. "Some kids have some issues at home and they have issues getting clothes. They may have issues getting school supplies. They may have issues getting food. So what we like to do is take all those barriers out the way and come to school and just focus on school."
Jefferson County Public Schools offers assistance programs throughout the year.
For more information, contact to the district's Family Resource and Youth Services Center.
