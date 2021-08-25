LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local middle school is making sure its students and their families have a place to go when they're in need.
Newburg Middle School on Wednesday unveiled its new Student Achievement Community Center.
The school converted an old mail room into a place students and families can go for emergency items, such as clothing, shoes, food, hygiene products and school supplies. The center also has a washer and dryer families can use.
"Gone are the days of our students coming to school with the same outfit that they wore on the previous day," Ronnie Stoner, with the school's Youth Service Center, said. "Gone are the days that a student will only have school breakfast and lunch. Gone are the days a student comes into our building with dirty clothes."
The school on Wednesday also cut the ribbon on a technology-filled Verizon Lab that includes a 3D printer.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.