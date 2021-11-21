LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dozen men and women were honored at the Bullitt County Recruit Firefighter graduation ceremony on Sunday.
After going through six months of training, the new firefighters represent three fire districts: Lebanon Junction, Mount Washington and Zoneton.
Family and friends of the graduates, along with representatives from the fire departments and government officials attended the ceremony.
The new firefighters will continue to train at their respective fire departments.
