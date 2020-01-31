JEFFERSONSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) — A bottling company in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is making a large expansion at its facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center.
Niagara Bottling is investing $37 million into the project, which includes expanding two existing lines at the plant that bottles sport drinks, purified water and vitamin-enhanced water.
"The city is proud Niagara has chosen its Jeffersonville location to continue its growth," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "It could have chosen any of the 15 or more states which currently have Niagara facilities."
The bottling plant is receiving $2.87 million in tax credits.
“With the financial incentive of being in an Urban Enterprise Zone, and access to our tremendous quality water supply, along with our other logistical advantages, companies here are in an ideal location to thrive," said Jerry Acy, River Ridge Development Authority Executive Director.
The company is expected to add 27 new workers by 2023.
