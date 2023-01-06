LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville paid tribute Friday night to the 160 people killed last year.
Bates Memorial Baptist Church hosted the fifth annual night of remembrance. Ministers and clergy of various faith prayed as 160 candles shined for those lost to violence.
"Those survivors out there, I want you to stand to your feet and I want you to call out your loved one's name, because we are going to remember all of those lost to gun violence," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
The name of each person lost last year was read aloud. Many of their loved ones were in the crowd.
Greenberg spoke at the event as a survivor of gun violence. He was shot at 11 months ago at his campaign headquarters, and the bullet grazed his shirt.
"That horrible surreal experience for my family and taught me a lot," he said. "I learned that with every single shooting and every single life lost in every one of these tragedies, there's not just one victim. There are hundreds of thousands of people impacted by gun violence. Family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, entire communities who all experience the grief and trauma when someone is lost to gun violence."
The event also honored lives lost to suicide in 2022 with a moment of silence. It was sponsored by Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and nonprofit group Moms Demand Action.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.