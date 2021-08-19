LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine Inch Nails no longer plans to headline Louder than Life this fall in Louisville.
The band announced in a social media post Thursday that it canceled all of its shows for the rest of the year.
It told fans that when the shows were planned, it was intended to be a celebration of return for live music. But the band said "it's becoming more apparent we're not at that place yet." Nine Inch Nails apologized and told fans they would see them when the time is right.
Louder than Life, which is scheduled for Sept. 23-26, posted Thursday afternoon that it would announce a new headline soon.
All Saturday single day purchasers with receive an email within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZYIZ7LD1Nf— LouderThanLife (@LTLFest) August 19, 2021
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.