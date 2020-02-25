LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to the Iroquois Amphitheater.
The show is scheduled for Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. online.
NGDB is best remembered for hits in the 70s and 80s including the classic "Mr. Bojangles," "An American Dream" "Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream)," "Modern Day Romance," and "Fishin’ in the Dark." They are currently on an extended 50th anniversary tour with their brand of American roots music.
With an evolving lineup, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band dates back to 1966 in southern California when they started as a jug band. But they've shared the stage and tours over the years with Johnny Cash, Carole King, Vince Gill and Dan Fogelberg.
The Iroquois Amphitheater has a growing list of concerts planned for the 2020 season including Three Dog Night on June 4 and REO Speedwagon on July 31.
