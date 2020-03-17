LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky University is making sure its students have what they need to get through shortages caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Northern Kentucky University has started a student emergency fund. The school says students can use the money to buy education-related items. They can also use it for food, toiletries, medicine, traveling home, and to cover for lost wages caused by closures.
NKU says the emergency fund will help students succeed, both in and out of the classroom.
Students can apply for the funding online.
NKU has stopped all in-person teaching.
