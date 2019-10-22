FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a cold case murder in southern Indiana is being held without bond.
Cody Gabrel faces murder and burglary charges for the death of James Bryson three years ago.
The 24-year-old was in an Orange County courtroom on Tuesday. The judge didn't set a bond because of the nature of the charges against him and said the evidence against Gabrel is convincing.
Bryson, 66, was found dead in December 2016 in his sister's home in French Lick. Doors and windows were locked, and there was no sign of forced entry. The case went unsolved for years.
In September, Indiana State Police doubled the reward to $10,000 in hopes of new leads to solve the case. But police say Gabrel's arrest was not the result of a tip.
24-year-old Cody Gabrel just walked out of the Orange County Courthouse in Indiana. He faced a judge today after being charged with murder, felony murder, and burglary. Gabrel is accused of killing 66-year-old James Bryson back in 2016. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Y9l6NtpHWr— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) October 22, 2019
Gabrel is being held in the Orange County Jail. The judge set his trial date for March 17, 2020.
