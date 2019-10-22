FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a cold case murder in southern Indiana is being held without bond. 

Cody Gabrel faces murder and burglary charges for the death of James Bryson three years ago.

The 24-year-old was in an Orange County courtroom on Tuesday. The judge didn't set a bond because of the nature of the charges against him and said the evidence against Gabrel is convincing.

Bryson, 66, was found dead in December 2016 in his sister's home in French Lick. Doors and windows were locked, and there was no sign of forced entry. The case went unsolved for years.

In September, Indiana State Police doubled the reward to $10,000 in hopes of new leads to solve the case. But police say Gabrel's arrest was not the result of a tip.

Gabrel is being held in the Orange County Jail. The judge set his trial date for March 17, 2020.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.