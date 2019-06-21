LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury has declined to indict a Louisville woman accused of assaulting an 82-year-old anti-abortion protester outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in April.
Janaya Gregory, 31, was facing two assault charges after she was accused of knocking the elderly woman to the ground on April 12. The woman was handing out fliers to people entering the clinic on West Market Street, near South 2nd Street.
Court records say witnesses told police Gregory "charged" at the woman as she offered her a flier, bumping her with her body and causing her to fall and hit her head on the concrete.
The woman suffered a broken leg in the fall. Police say she required surgery and extensive rehab. Witnesses wrote down Gregory's license plate number before she got in her vehicle and drove away.
EMW Women's Surgical Center is the only medical facility in the state that offers abortions.
