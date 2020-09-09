LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A no-confidence resolution in Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will be presented to Metro Council with no recommendation after Council's Public Safety Committee voted 3-3 on the measure Wednesday on a mostly party-line vote.
Democrat Mark Fox, D-13, joined Republicans James Peden, R-23, and Marilyn Parker, R-18, in supporting the resolution, while Democrats Barbara Shanklin, D-2, Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4, and Madonna Flood, D-24, voted against. Committee Chair Jessica Green, D-1, had an excused absence from the meeting.
The tie vote means the committee neither recommends the resolution's passage or failure, Peden said.
The resolution, filed in August by seven Republican council members, would not force Fischer's resignation if it passes Council. Rather, it would only serve as an expression of the Council's opinion.
Speaking before the committee Wednesday, Minority Caucus Chair Kevin Kramer, R-11, expressed "ever-eroding confidence" in Fischer, citing the city's economic troubles during the pandemic and allegations of sexual misconduct at Metro Animal Services, the Transit Authority of River City and the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer program. More recently, Republicans have expressed disappointment in Fischer's response to protests caused by the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Kramer said his lack of confidence was heightened when Metro Government recently sued Council in an attempt to block the chief of public safety and interim police chief from testifying in an open session about the city's response to the fatal shootings of Taylor and David McAtee and months of social justice protests.
"It really comes down to the question of, is two more years of this going to get us to where we need to be?" Kramer said. "... We need a mayor who's ready to lead as soon as we can get going again. And the folks that he is supposed to lead don't believe in him. They don't trust him. They don't think he can get it done. Whether he was the guy at one point in time, I don't know, but I just don't see him having the support that he is going to need going forward."
Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, joined Kramer in criticizing the Fischer administration's recent lawsuit against Metro Council, calling the move "legal gymnastics." Circuit Court Judge Audra Eckerle on Tuesday ruled in favor of open session testimony.
Piagentini also said Fischer's failure to successfully address public safety in Louisville has resulted in an uptick in homicides in 2020, which is challenging 2016 for the most ever in city history.
Coming to Fischer's defense, Sexton Smith called the no-confidence resolution "the wrong action at the wrong time" and said there are many in the community who are "adamantly opposed" to it.
She cited Fischer receiving more than 61% of the vote in 2018 to win a third term in office and the recent steps the mayor has taken to address policing in the community, including a top-to-bottom review of LMPD and banning no-knock warrants by signing Breonna's Law.
Sexton Smith also argued against a change in leadership during a critical time in the community.
"It makes no sense to change the coach when you're in the Super Bowl and it's halftime," she said. "... There's not such thing as a smooth transition if you're gonna take a city that has been led by a mayor for 10 years and expect a divided Metro Council group of 26 people to come through that and do that smoothly. I don't see that as a smooth process."
Echoing Sexton Smith, Flood said, "I think it is disingenuous to think that this resolution solves anything."
"I think the mayor can do it, but we have to work with him," Shanklin added.
In a statement responding to the committee's vote, Fischer said, "These are challenging times for our city. I know that I’ve made mistakes and I’ve disappointed some. I am deeply sorry for that, and most importantly, I am sorry for the tragic death of Breonna Taylor. My team and I are working hard every day to address the challenges we face, including the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the economic downturn, the increase in violent crime, and the protests for racial justice. As Mayor, I have responsibility for leading that work, but no one person, and no one team, can do it all alone.
"This resolution further divides us at a time when we must work together," Fischer added, "and I humbly ask for greater partnership with the Council as we move ahead to improve our city."
The no-confidence resolution heads to full Council for a final vote on Sept. 17. To watch Wednesday's meeting in full, click here.
This story will be updated.
