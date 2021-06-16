LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Should Indiana's governor be able to sue the legislature? That was the argument a judge heard in court on Wednesday.
The back and forth centered around a bill, passed by lawmakers in March, that would have given legislators more power to intervene during public emergencies. It was introduced following months of criticism from many Republicans over COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb during the coronavirus pandemic.
In April, Holcomb issued a veto on the bill, which legislators quickly voted to override.
Holcomb later filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block the new law, arguing that the legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is trying to block the lawsuit, arguing he has the authority to stop Holcomb from taking the dispute to court.
A judge didn't make a decision Wednesday but is expected to make one at the end of the month.
Related Stories:
- Indiana governor sues Legislature over emergency powers
- Indiana House votes to override emergency powers bill veto
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.