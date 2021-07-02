LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're hitting the road or taking to the skies this weekend, expect to spend more for your holiday getaway.
AAA estimates holiday travel for the Fourth of July will break records.
Lynda Lambert with AAA East Central says holiday travel will be 40% higher than 2020 and the second-highest travel volume since AAA started keeping track.
Forty-seven million Americans are expected to head out of town for the weekend, 3.5 million of which will travel by air with 43.6 million planning to drive to their destinations.
"Here at SDF we're expecting very full loads for the July 4th Holiday weekend. It's very exciting, especially as we've had two new airlines started, we're definitely seeing that increase in passenger traffic here locally," said Natalie Chaudoin, with the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Chaudoin says people need to plan ahead and should expect lines at check-in and TSA to take a little longer than usual this weekend.
"People just need to be mindful, especially if they happened to travel during COVID in 2020. Things were much slower and that's not the case right now," said Chaudoin. "Things are starting to feel normal. People want to go somewhere and we're happy to have so many options to get them there."
"There's been a tremendous amount of pent up demand over the last year because we were shut down, we couldn't travel," said Lambert. "People who plan those vacations every year were not allowed to do so last year so they probably have a little of that money left over plus whatever they've allocated for this year."
Even though daily car rental costs are up 86% and the price at the pump continues to soar above $3/gallon nationally, AAA says it's not stopping millions from traveling by car.
AAA has tracked the best and worst times to hit the road for the holiday.
Friday, Lambert says peak congestion will likely be around 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. as people leave work early to head out for the weekend. Saturday, roads are expected to be congested in the morning to early afternoon. Lambert says Sunday travel looks fairly normal and Monday will be congested around evening rush hour between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Lambert says the best way to avoid the traffic is to "leave early or leave late."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.