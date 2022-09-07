LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a JCPS school bus was involved in a crash on I-65S near Arthur Street early Wednesday.
It happened around 7:25 a.m. just before the Arthur Street exit. TRIMARC cameras showed the bus stopped near a commercial vehicle, blocking several lanes of traffic.
WDRB's Monica Harkins reported from the scene that it appears the school bus may have rear-ended a commercial vehicle, possibly a dump truck or tractor-trailer.
Photojournalist Pete Ruiz drove us safely past the crash. Here’s a look at the video driving by. The right side of the front of the bus looks completely smashed @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/f5Wea4gbPm— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 7, 2022
Video from the scene shows the school bus suffered heavy front end damage in the crash.
A JCPS spokesperson confirms that four students were on Bus No. 0813, but no injuries have been reported. Two of those students were headed to the U of L Pact program, a partnership between the university and JCPS that helps students with moderate disabilities.
The other two students were headed to Ahrens Educational Resource Center. All four students were transferred to another JCPS vehicle shortly after 8 a.m., and their families have been notified.
Traffic backups extended as far back as Zorn Avenue on I-71 headed into downtown. The damaged bus was removed from the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m.
