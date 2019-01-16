LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Okolona daycare was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as firefighters battled a blaze there.
According to a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire, the fire was reported just before noon at the Southside Christian Childcare in the 8100 block of Blue Lick Road, off Preston Highway.
There were no reports of any injuries, according to the spokesman.
A MetroSafe supervisor said firefighters from both the Okolona Fire Department and the Highview Fire Department were on the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Children at the daycare were being moved to a nearby Home Depot.
