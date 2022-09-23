LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a house fire in the Russell neighborhood late Thursday evening.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the 2200 block of Magazine Street. That's when crews from the Louisville Fire Department arrived at the scene to find heavy flames coming from the two-story home, with vacant homes on either side, according to a news release from Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department.
After searching the buildings, firefighters attacked the flames from the interior of the home. It took 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.
The house suffered heavy damage, but no one was hurt. The nearby homes suffered minor damage.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
