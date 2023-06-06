LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A home near downtown Louisville was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded to the scene in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street in the Nulu neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A video from a viewer showed the home engulfed in flames with heavy smoke as firefighters arrived.
Smoke from the fire could be seen rising over the city on WDRB's tower cams. Parts of Jefferson Street near Wenzel Street were closed down while crews battled the flames.
Annette Lutz has been staying in a home next door to the home that caught fire while she is in town on a Bourbon Trail tour for a birthday. Lutz said she heard a lot of popping sounds earlier in the morning, around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.
"I don't know what it was, but my son shoots .22s," she said. "He was on a rifle scholarship. I know the sound of a .22, that popping sound," the Pennsylvania woman said.
"About an hour later there was some yelling. There was a male voice yelling. And then we heard a female voice yelling, and we just kept sleeping. Then, about an hour later, we heard the pop sounds. And then it sounded like garbage cans, like real bangs, like garbage cans getting emptied in a garbage truck. And then more pop-pop sounds and yelling. Then the house was filled with smoke and my sister-in-law said 'everybody get out!'"
Lutz added that she's not put off by the incident and would consider returning to Louisville.
Still working to find out details and if everyone’s ok after this house fire at Jefferson and Wenzel. pic.twitter.com/ZERgPgR7Fb— Amanda Roberts (@ARobertsNews) June 6, 2023
Firefighters at the scene told WDRB's Amanda Roberts that arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
