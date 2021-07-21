LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries or traffic issues were reported after a train derailed in Hardin County, Kentucky, Tuesday evening.
CSX says seven cars were derailed near Colesburg around 8:15 p.m., but the cause of the derailment hasn't been determined. No one was injured in the incident.
KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp no local evacuations or detours on Interstate 65 were necessary. CSX confirmed that the train wasn't carrying any hazardous materials, but a spokeswoman said two of the derailed cars spilled plastic pellets near the tracks.
According to the spokeswoman, CSX is working closely with first responders as they clear the scene and rebuild the tracks. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
The train track that runs parallel with Interstate 65 near Colesburg has had issues in the past with derailments.
