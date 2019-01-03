JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- No one was hurt when a train collided with a semi-trailer early Thursday in southern Indiana.
Clark County Sheriff's office spokesman Colonel Scottie Maples says the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of US 31 and Coopers Lane in Jeffersonville.
He says a semi-trailer "became un-movable" on the tracks and a train collided with the trailer. The driver of the semi was able to get out before the crash. No one was hurt.
Clark County Dispatch says the trailer was carrying pig hearts.
Colonel Maples says Coopers Lane is expected to reopen by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
