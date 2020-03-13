LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported no new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Friday morning, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday, the total number of presumptive positive cases in the state remains at 12, unchanged from what was reported Thursday morning.
The current breakdown of cases is as follows:
St. Joseph County: 1
Noble County: 1
Adams County: 1
Howard County: 1
Boone County: 1
Hendricks County: 2
Marion County: 2
Johnson County: 3
Anyone in Indiana who experiences symptoms that may be consistent with the COVID-19 coronavirus is asked to call the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 or 317-233-1325 or email epiresource@isdh.in.gov.
