LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire destroyed a mobile home in Louisville Tuesday night.
It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Bluegrass Park Drive, off Newburg Road near Produce Road. Flames shot from a mobile home.
The Jefferson County Fire Department released a video of the incident. They say it took 15 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.
January 29, 2020
Crews believe the cause of the fire was electrical. Those inside and their pets made it out safety. No one was hurt.
