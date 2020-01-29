Jan. 28, 2020 mobile home fire in Louisville - Bluegrass Park Drive

A mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Jan. 28, 2020 on Bluegrass Park Drive, in Louisville. (Source: Jefferson County Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire destroyed a mobile home in Louisville Tuesday night.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Bluegrass Park Drive, off Newburg Road near Produce Road. Flames shot from a mobile home.

The Jefferson County Fire Department released a video of the incident. They say it took 15 firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Crews believe the cause of the fire was electrical. Those inside and their pets made it out safety. No one was hurt.

