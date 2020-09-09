LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Massive flames and plumes of smoke poured from a two-story home that caught fire in Louisville on Tuesday night.
The fire started at about 8 p.m. on Bolling Avenue, near Dixie Highway, in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Fire crews were on the scene within three minutes, quickly searched the building and began extinguishing the flames.
It took dozens of firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.
No one was hurt.
The Red Cross is helping the people who lived in the home. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
