LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured when an ambulance crashed in southern Indiana on Monday.
Matt Owen, with New Chapel EMS, said an ambulance carrying two EMS workers was responding to a call on State Road 62, near River Ridge Parkway, when it crashed around 12:35 p.m.
The ambulance, which was the only vehicle involved in the accident, rolled onto its side in the median of the road.
There were no patients inside the ambulance, Owen said. The EMS workers were able to get out of the ambulance unharmed.
New Chapel EMS and the Clark County Sheriff's Department are investigating.
It's unclear what led to the crash.
Owen said another ambulance responded to the original call.
