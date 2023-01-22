LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured after a fire destroyed a home in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to Louisville Fire Maj. Bobby Cooper, crews were called to a fire in the 2200 block of W. Kentucky Street a little before 12:30 p.m.
Fire companies were on scene in two minutes and found heavy fire coming from a vacant two-story building. There was an occupied home to the east of the building.
Firefighters then began an interior attack while outside crews protected neighboring property. It took 40 minutes for 25 firefighters to bring it under control.
Cooper says the building was a total loss and the neighboring home sustained "moderate damage."
No civilians or firefighters were injured and LFD Arson investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.
