LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured after a historical home connected to a car dealership in Louisville's Forest Hills neighborhood caught on fire Friday evening.
Sean Dreisbach, the chief for Jefferson County Fire, said firefighters initially responded on a call for a fire at Buca di Beppo around 5:30 p.m. But the fire actually occurred in the 2100 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway at a historical home that's connected to a car dealership.
Dreisbach said there was heavy fire on the first floor and firefighters made sure with the heavy winds from Friday that it didn't extend to the second floor or go into Zad Carz.
Firefighters from Jeffersontown, Fern Creek, St. Matthews and Anchorage all responded to the fire. No firefighters were injured as well.
The fire is currently under investigation and it's unknown if it was caused by the severe weather.
