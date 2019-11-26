LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville officials say no one was injured after a student accidentally shot a gun inside a U of L dorm room.
The incident took place at Cardinal Towne, a complex of student apartments located near the U of L campus, over the weekend.
According to a letter sent by Executive Vice President and University Provost Beth Boehm to U of L students and faculty, the bullet went through the student's ceiling and into the closet of another apartment in the building.
WDRB reporter Dalton Godbey tweeted images of the bullet hole from the scene.
.@uofl student @maranda_alexis said a student living beneath her at @CardinalTowne fired a gun into the ceiling and came through the floor. We’ll hear from the Dean of Students shortly on how the University is addressing this. pic.twitter.com/BsE8IjczEY— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) November 26, 2019
The student, who was not identified, was removed from campus and will face disciplinary action, according to Boehm.
Boehm said firearms are banned on the U of L campus and that the student's possession of a weapon violated that policy.
"Our weapons policy, originally created in 1996, clearly states that deadly weapons 'are prohibited on any property owned, leased, operated or controlled by the university...' which includes residence halls and affiliated housing complexes," Boehm wrote.
She also defended the school's decision not to issue a "RAVE alert" -- a school-wide mobile alert message -- over the incident, saying that the situation was quickly in hand and there was no imminent threat to the student body.
"We are thankful that no one was hurt in this incident, which clearly was a violation of our policy, endangered the safety of some of our U of L family, and will be dealt with appropriately," the letter states. "I hope you will join us in ensuring our campus is [as] safe as possible by following our policies."
This story will be updated.
