LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant warehouse caught fire in the Portland neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Louisville Fire responded to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of Northwestern Parkway at 4:40 a.m. The warehouse is near the banks of the Ohio River and by Interstate 64.
No one was injured in the fire. Twenty-five firefighters responded to the fire and it took 22 minutes to get the fire under control.
Fire officials aren't sure yet how the fire started, but the cause of the fire is being investigated.
