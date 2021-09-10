LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire at a home on the 3500 block of Taylor Boulevard spread to two nearby properties Friday evening.
Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper said the house was vacant and currently under construction when it caught fire.
People in the area reported the fire just after 5 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene within two minutes, Cooper said.
The property is considered a total loss while one home that was affected suffered extensive damage and another only had minor damage.
There were no injuries or rescues.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, a power line had fallen over but it's unknown if that's what caused the fire. Cooper said the property had been on fire before a couple months ago.
