LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus was involved in a crash near the Jacobs neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police arrived at a crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus around 4:45 p.m.
There weren't any students on the bus when the crash happened. The bus driver wasn't injured in the crash, and police have no other reports of injuries. Ellis said the other driver was checked out by EMS.
LMPD's Fourth Division is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.