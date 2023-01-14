LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one was injured from a fire at an automotive shop in Shively on Thursday night.
Fire crews from Shively Fire and Rescue, Louisville Fire and Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2600 block of Dixie Highway around 11:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found a fire coming from a two-story automotive repair shop. Due to heavy fire conditions, the fire attack was switched to defensive operations after crews initially started an offensive attack.
The fire didn't spread to other buildings.
