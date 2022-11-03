LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- No one matched all six Powerball numbers Wednesday night.
The numbers are: 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play of 2.
The jackpot is now at $1.5 billion. As it stands now, it's just short of the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by three winners in 2016. However, the jackpot is expected to grow if enough tickets are sold before Saturday's drawing.
Wednesday's drawing was the 39th drawing without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on August 3. So, another record is in sight: The Powerball mark for consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner is 40.
Jackpot winners can get their prize as an annuity paid out over 29 years or as a lump sum payment. The cash value of Saturday night's jackpot will be at least $745.9 million.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one-in-292.2 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 each.
Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 P.M. ET
