LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Powerball is soaring after no jackpot winners in Wednesday's drawing. Saturday's jackpot now grows to an estimated $875 million with a cash option of $441.9 million.
The jackpot currently ranks as the third largest in Powerball jackpot history, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.
The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.
There were two $1 million winning tickets that were sold in Indiana and Florida. Powerball officials have not yet said where the tickets were sold.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots:
- $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
- $875 Million (est.) – July 15, 2023
- $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
- $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
- $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
