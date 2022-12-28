LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The final Mega Millions® jackpot in 2022 is a big one!
The estimated prize for the next drawing on Friday, December 30, is $640 million ($328.3 million cash).
The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 11.
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its more than 20-year history.
In the 21 drawings since the jackpot was last won on October 14, there have been more than 17 million winning tickets at all prize levels. These include 40 worth $1 million or more, won in 18 different states from coast to coast including Kentucky.
