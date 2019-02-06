LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students from an Indiana school where a student and teacher were shot last May want lawmakers to pass tougher laws when it comes to gun storage.
Students from Noblesville West Middle School visited the Indiana Statehouse Tuesday to push for a bill aimed at strengthening gun storage laws.
House Bill 1040 would make felony charges possible when someone is hurt or killed because a gun wasn't secured.
The visit came nearly a year after a student and teacher were shot at the school on May 25, 2019. Prosecutors say the shooter, who was 13 and in seventh grade at the time, took the guns used in the shooting from his family's gun safe.
"I don't want anyone else to have to go through what I had to go through on that day," said Nolan Weaver, now a freshman at Noblesville High School.
The shooter was sentenced to a juvenile facility until he turns 18.
His parents are facing a lawsuit brought by the parents of Ella Whistler seeking damages for her injuries.
Ella was shot in the face, neck and upper chest, and one gunshot severely damaged an artery in her right arm that had to be replaced. Her parents have said doctors believe her arm may never fully recover.
Science teacher Jason Seaman ended the shooting when he tackled the youth.
Seaman was shot three times in the attack.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.