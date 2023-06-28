LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove woman playing Kentucky Lottery's app on her phone from the comfort of her own home won $170,900.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, wagered $10 on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play online game last week. Once she got into the "coin frenzy" stage of the game, she noticed the prize amount was getting larger.
"It went to the first level, then the second level and the prize kept going up," she said to lottery officials. "It got all the way to the top and it said 'jackpot winner.'"
That win amounted to $170,900. She looked at her phone wondering what was happening. She called her husband, but he didn't believe her.
"He said, 'Oh you did not,'" she said. "Nobody believed me."
She had to take the phone to her husband to show him the win. Her own parents didn't believe her until she showed off the winning results.
The lucky winner drove to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville to pick up a check for $122,194.16 after taxes. She doesn't have plans for the winnings and will put the money in the bank for now.
