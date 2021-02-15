LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With some Kentucky school districts nearing a year of virtual classes due to the pandemic, the state's Department of Education is accepting nominations for its annual Kentucky Teachers Awards program.
Students, parents, fellow educators, principals, superintendents and other members of the community are encouraged to nominate any full-time public school teacher with three or more years of experience.
Saturday, Feb. 20, is the final day to submit nominations. To do so, click here.
"The Kentucky Teacher Awards are an excellent opportunity to highlight the people who work every day to prepare our children for a bright and meaningful future,” said Jason E. Glass, Kentucky's commissioner of education. "We encourage everyone to think of teachers who are making a positive impact on young people’s lives and nominate them for this recognition."
A panel of education professionals will judge the applications in March. The panel will then select 24 teachers to receive a cash prize and other awards.
For more information, click here.
