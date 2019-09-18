LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA of Greater Louisville wants to know about inspiring teenagers in your life.
Nominations are now open for the YMCA's 2019 Youth Character Awards, which recognize individuals ages 13 to 17 who are exceptional volunteers, students, inventors, athletes and more.
Nominations are due Friday, and the awards will be presented in November. Each winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
To submit a nomination, visit the YMCA of Greater Louisville's official website.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.