LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A K-9 with the Charlestown Police Department will hopefully be trotting the streets a little bit safer now, thanks to the generosity of a non-profit.
According to a news release from the police agency, Franco, a police canine, has been given a bullet and stab protective vest by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Based in East Taunton, Massachusetts, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501c(3) charity that provides the vests to K9s in law enforcement agencies nationwide.
A donation of $950 provides one protective vest for a police K9. According to the news release, each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.
To date, the non-profit has provided more than 3,500 vests in 50 states.
