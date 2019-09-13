LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What does a vibrant, economically prosperous west Louisville look like to the people who actually live there?
That was the question posed to west Louisville residents Friday night at the OneWest Responsible Revitalization Symposium.
The goal of the nonprofit group OneWest is to bring new commercial development to west Louisville, but organizers said feedback and input from neighbors is essential to making it happen.
"The revitalization works that needs to be done can be done with the community in partnership, and that's the real gist of why we're coming together," said Evon West, president and CEO of OneWest.
The symposium continues Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.