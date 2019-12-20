LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The nonprofit Free2Hope was granted the permits needed to operate in its new location in the Portland neighborhood.
Amy Leenerts, the group’s founder, presented the lengthy application to the Board of Zoning and Adjustment for a Conditional Use Permit. She said the board voiced appreciation of the hard work Free2Hope is doing to provide services to women.
“This was formerly a single family home,” Leenerts said of the new west Louisville location. “And when it’s zoned that way, that’s what it’s for: a single family. But to operate a business and the drop-in center here, we needed to get the conditional use permit.”
The house on West Main Street in the Portland neighborhood is a safe haven for women. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping survives of sex crimes, human trafficking, prostitution or domestic violence. Leenerts and a social worker connect women to the services they need in order to get a fresh start.
Free2Hope has existed for seven years, and for the past few years, the group has been operating out of borrowed spaces. Then, the group decided to plant some roots and purchased the house this spring. After seven long months of hard work, the house is ready to serve the community.
Leenerts said by having more space, they will be able to serve more women. Last year, with just the weekly drop-in center, they served nearly 300 women. She expects that number to rise in the future.
“We mentor them. We help them. We work with them to get them to where they want to go,” Leenerts said. “Nothing gives me more joy than to see one of the ladies that’s doing the good things, doing the right things, getting far and owning her life after she hasn’t had one for so long.”
The house I located at 2539 West Main St. If you would like to help the group or if you need help from the group, you can learn more by visiting Free2Hope’s website. The nonprofit also has an Amazon wish list if you would like to make a donation.
