LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Love Transformation Project is gearing up for its third annual big Christmas party in the California neighborhood, and the group’s founder said dozens more volunteers are needed to make it happen.
“Each year it’s just gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Calvin Wooten, the LTP founder. “The more we have, the more we get to give.”
LTP has been working in Louisville’s neighborhoods with the highest crimes rates for the last five years. The group focuses on helping those trapped in poverty, homelessness and addiction.
“We just want to love on the community,” Wooten said. “But we encourage them to help us help them. That’s the difference.”
After five years of hard work, Wooten said organizers are starting to see a real transformation.
“This year, some of the California community will actually be there volunteering instead of in the lines getting stuff, which is awesome,” he said. “That’s really what we’re about and what we’re trying to do. To develop the culture in the neighborhoods to be more giving and less violent. And that has really been working.”
The holiday event will start at noon Dec. 22 at the California Park Community Center. Each child will walk away with at least three wrapped presents. A community closet will allow parents to pick up gifts and necessities. Children also can pick out gifts for their siblings or parents.
Wooten expects 2,000 people to attend, which is more than in years past. Tens of thousands of dollars in presents, clothing and shoes have been donated for the party. The event is free and also will include a meal.
“We’re always needing more food,” Wooten said. “We have plenty of meat, but we need side dishes and desserts always. And we definitely need volunteers.”
Wooten believes organizers will need another 50 volunteers to help pull off the event. If you would like to volunteer, you can call 502-612-1134 or email cwlovetransformation@yahoo.com. You also can message the group's Facebook page by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.