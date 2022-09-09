LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville families feeling the weight of inflation got a boost Friday.
4 Good Community, a nonprofit from Henderson, Kentucky, hosted an event at California Park. The nonprofit uses a remodeled school bus designed to hold essential supplies for more than 1,000 people.
Resource bags were given out containing toiletries and some household items. Amazon also donated many other items, including furniture.
"We have gotten to do poverty relief. We've gotten to do disaster relief. We've gotten to go into schools," said Addison Hearrin, outreach coordinator for 4 Good Community. "And when you bring the product out of the bus and someone's like, you can see the relief on their faces. Like 'I need those shoes for my kids, I needed that underwear and that sock, that backpack full of school supplies.' You can see the relief on their faces and the smiles."
4 Good on the Go events are open to anyone in the community.
