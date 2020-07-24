LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program will launch in July for young people transitioning out of foster care in Kentucky.
National nonprofit Youth Villages will begin offering its LifeSet program to individuals between ages 17 and 21 who are leaving foster care in Louisville, Lexington and their surrounding counties, according to a news release from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Participants in the program meet weekly with a trained specialist, who helps them set and achieve goals for things such as "housing, transportation, education, employment, health and relationships through experiential learning," officials said.
"Just like other teens and young adults, youth aging out of foster care have goals and dreams, and supports like LifeSet can get them closer to see those ambitions becoming reality," Marta Miranda-Straub, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services, said in a news release. "Especially during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, we need to give youth aging out of care all the support they need to thrive and become self-sufficient adults."
According to a recent national survey, 65% of transition-age foster youth across the country had lost work during the pandemic, 51% had food insecurity and 23% had been forced to move or feared losing their housing.
For more information on resources for transitioning out of foster care, visit the Kentucky Resources for Independence Success and Empowerment portal here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.