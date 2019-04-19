LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil was held in downtown Louisville Friday to send a message to Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
The vigil outside Metro Hall was in support of for a list of city services that could be cut, as city leaders look for ways to cut $35 million from the budget.
With some city services already on the chopping block, some nonprofit organizations that are partially funded by the city are worried they could be next.
"We know that the services we provide as homeless service providers or affordable housing advocates really do lift up the health and safety of many many citizens, and it's good for the whole community, when people have appropriate housing," said Maria Price from the St. John's Center for Homeless Men.
"So, the thought of any progress we've made to this point, the thought of those budget cuts would mean steps back -- and we simply can't afford to go back," said Price.
Fischer is scheduled to unveil his budget next week. It's expected to include millions of dollars in cuts.
