LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest livestock expo in the world will be a little smaller this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the North American International Livestock Exposition met Wednesday to talk about plans for this year's event at the Kentucky Expo Center.
The event typically attracts tens of thousands of spectators but, just like the Kentucky State Fair, will be open to participants only in 2020.
Those attending the event will have to wear a special wristband.
"The wristbands are in place to help us with two things ... contact tracing and to limit the capacity in the barns," said Chris Brawner, compliance officer for Kentucky Venues. "One of the biggest things we have to watch is gatherings. When people gather together, that is one of the things that hurts us most."
The plans for the expo, scheduled for Nov. 2-20, have yet to be approved by Gov. Andy Beshear.
