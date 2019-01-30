LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown Police said an overnight arrest led to several dozen stolen payroll checks.
Police say the suspect stole the checks from business mailboxes and believe he was planning to make alterations. Most of the businesses didn't know the checks were missing or stolen.
"We weren't aware that anything had happened until J-Town Police called us and told us that we needed to come and pick up some checks that they've recovered," said Josh Keeling, owner of Kentucky Cheerleading Center. "When he called, at first I was shocked."
Last week, police called Keeling to say his business was one of at least three dozen hit by a check thief.
"It was on Jan. 20 at about 3 o'clock in the morning," said Jeffersontown Police Det. Chris Morris.
Morris said an officer caught the suspect in the act.
"One of our officers on late-watch shift was driving through the industrial park, doing normal patrol duties and stumbled across a car that was going through a mailbox," he said.
Police say the suspect was driving a black 2018 Infiniti QX80 and sped away.
"That was the night it had snowed, so he slide off the road and got stuck in the mud," Morris said.
Police say the suspect, 38-year old George Brown from Charlotte, North Carolina, ran on foot and fought with an officer but was eventually arrested. Detectives executed a search warrant on the car.
"We had a multitude of payroll checks," Morris said.
In addition to the stolen payroll checks, police believe they found Brown's tools and motive.
"He had an old-fashioned typewriter to type up the recipients name and address on the checks," Morris said. "He had a lifting kit to remove the recipient's name that was on it, you know, razor blades, ink, everything he would need to do this."
And police say it would have been a payday of nearly $400,000 if Brown got away.
Keeling said his business was a victim of two checks totaling a little more than $2,100. It wasn't the largest amount stolen, but he said it was big enough to hurt.
"That's a big hit for a small business," he said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.