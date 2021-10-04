LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local health department is turning into a one-stop shop for vaccines.
The North Central District Health Department is providing COVID-19 vaccines — primary, secondary and third dose — for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and flu vaccines.
All vaccines will be available during regular clinic hours for residents of Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties.
The only people currently eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are people age 65 or older, long-term care residents, anyone age 18-64 with an underlying medical condition and those over 18 with increased exposure because of occupational or institutional exposure.
The department says appointments can be made by calling your local clinic, but walk-ins will be welcome.
Those receiving a shot should bring their COVID vaccination cards with them to their appointment. To find a clinic near you, click here.
Additionally, the health department is suspending its Thursday night COVID-19 clinics and mass vaccination clinics because of a "lower-than-expected demand" and so it can refocus efforts on routine services.
For more information, click here.
