LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North Central District Health Department will begin administering vaccines, by appointment, to kids ages 5 to 11 starting Nov. 9.
Anyone who lives or works in Henry, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties can make an appointment. The health departments also has all of the COVID vaccines for teens and adults.
Booster shots are available for those who qualify.
To make an appointment call your local health department at one of the numbers listed below:
- Shelby County: 502-633-1231
- Henry County: 502-845-2882
- Spencer County: 502-477-8146
- Trimble County: 502-255-7701
For additional information, please contact Tony Millet at (502) 221-1795 or visit www.ncdhd.com.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.