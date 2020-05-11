GOSHEN, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire officials say a man is dead after a house fire in Goshen.
North Oldham Fire Chief Hewett Brown says crews were called to the two-story house fire on South Buckeye Lane at 12:15 a.m. Sunday. When fire crews arrived, the fire was through the roof.
Brown says crews also found heavy fire at the front door and rescued the homeowner from just inside the door on the first floor. Brown says EMS started working on him, but he died. His name hasn't been released.
Brown says the man's wife was already out of the house and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. She has some burns but is expected to survive
There were water issues, according to Brown. He says the area has low water pressure, and crews had to use tankers and another department's engine to help boost water pressure.
The Oldham County arson team is investigating the fire, which is standard procedure. Brown says there is no reason to suspect foul play.
It took 80 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews watched for hot spots Sunday. Oldham County fire departments La Grange, South Oldham and Westport also helped in the response.
Brown says the investigation into the case could be finished by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WDRB News. All rights reserved.