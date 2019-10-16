LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in North Vernon, Indiana, have issued a mandatory water conservation notice for the city.
North Vernon Municipal Utilities says residents are not to water plants, wash cars, power wash homes or fill pools or hot tubs. Officials say the city needs to conserve water because of the recent drought conditions.
Residents with water leaks are asked to have them repaired as soon as possible.
Anyone caught using water unnecessarily will face a $50 fine and/or possible disconnection.
